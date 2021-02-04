American, European sources say Iran will be put on the table, and soon

The US, British, French and German foreign ministers are expected to have a conversation soon to discuss how to revive the Iran nuclear deal abandoned by former US President Donald Trump, four sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to say exactly when the high-level call would take place, though two said it could happen as early as on Friday and two others said it could be next week. It could also cover other issues.

The State Department declined comment on whether the four foreign ministers would meet virtually soon. The German and French foreign ministries, as well as the British embassy in Washington, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.