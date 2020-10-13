Amir Haskel 'racist' video was released by sympathetic police officer

Following police investigation, it was found that Jerusalem District Police Chief Doron Yedid had nothing to do with a with the publication of a video in which Brig.-Gen. (res.) Amir Haskel, one of the leaders of the protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, clashed with a female police officer of Ethiopian origin.

In the video, Haskel claims to be being "shoved and pushed" by a group of officers, and is seen making an allegedly racist comment toward the female police officer mentioned. "I brought your parents here from Ethiopia, are you not ashamed?" Haskel asked in the video.

The police investigation shows that the video was published by a fellow police officer "out of sympathy for the female police officer."