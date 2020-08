cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Graffiti in Arabic was found on vehicles in the French Hill neighborhood of Jerusalem reading "Jerusalem is ours," according to Channel 12.Israel Police were called to the area on Saturday. About 13 cars were vandalized in the incident.