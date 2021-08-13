Armed person forces Washington, D.C. military base into lockdown

A Washington, D.C. military base has entered lockdown amid concerns that an armed person was roaming the premises on Friday afternoon.

The person in question was described as a black male carrying a Gucci bag.

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling said in a Facebook post that "there is a potentially armed individual on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, the last known location was on the South side near Blanchard Barracks."

The post further warned those on the premises to run if they encounter the person, should they have a safe route to escape, and if they do not, to hide.

"If you are hiding, prepare to FIGHT," the base's post said.