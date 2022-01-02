COVID-19: Coalition MK Michael Biton tests positive

The head of the Knesset's Economics Committee, MK Michael Biton (Blue and White), tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning.

Biton was vaccinated three times.

The last day he was at the Knesset was Thursday.

The Knesset emphasized that, as has been done in previous cases, an epidemiological examination and investigation will be conducted in cooperation with relevant Health Ministry officials to prevent the spread.