A Palestinian gunman was killed in a gunfire exchange with IDF soldiers in the city of Nablus early Thursday morning, Hebrew media reported.

The gunman, Bachar Hashash, was shot dead at the entrance to the Balata refugee camp, according to reports from the Palestinian media.

Hashash's brother claimed that he had been wanted by Israel for some time according to a Ynet report.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Another terror incident occurred in Nablus last month, where another Palestinian gunman was killed following an operation by border police undercover fighters along with IDF forces.

As security forces left the scene, rioters threw explosives, who were met with gunfire response by officers. This occurred after an operation conducted by Israel Police at the home of a man previously wanted for his involvement in a prior attack on security forces.

Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces during a protest in the village of Deir al-Hatab, near Nablus, September 22, 2021. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Three other Palestinians were wounded in the skirmish as well.