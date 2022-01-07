Avian flu outbreak is fading - Agriculture Ministry

The wave of Avian flu in Israel that has affected some 20 coops and 15 wild bird habitats is beginning to recede, according to the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

No humans have been infected at this point. The relevant bodies are now focusing on monitoring and disinfecting potential hotspots, the ministries said.

Some 1 million birds were affected with the disease, and hundreds of thousands of hens were culled.