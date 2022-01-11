The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
WHO warns against treating COVID-19 like flu

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 11, 2022 13:09
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday warned against treating COVID-19 as an endemic illness like flu, rather than as a pandemic, saying the spread of the Omicron variant has not yet stabilized.
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday it may be time to change how it tracks COVID-19's evolution to instead use a method similar to how it follows the flu, because its lethality has fallen. That would imply treating the virus as an "endemic illness," rather than a pandemic.
"We still have a huge amount of uncertainty and a virus that is evolving quite quickly, imposing new challenges. We are certainly not at the point where we are able to call it endemic," WHO's senior emergency officer for Europe, Catherine Smallwood, told a press briefing.
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes Alaska
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 01:53 PM
Biden administration to give Afghanistan additional $308 million
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 01:11 PM
Omicron to infect more than half of Europe's population in 6-8 weeks
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 12:38 PM
Air strike in Ethiopia's Tigray kills at least 17, aid workers say
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 11:17 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 37,887 new cases, 247 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2022 10:32 AM
Protests continue over JNF tree planting in Negev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2022 08:58 AM
Russia-led bloc troops to leave Kazakhstan in 12 days
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 07:46 AM
Alikhan Smailov named Kazakhstan's prime minister
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 07:29 AM
Kazakhstan detains almost 10,000 over deadly unrest
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 05:50 AM
Hong Kong airport to ban transit from high-risk nations
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 05:42 AM
N.Korea fired unidentified projectile off east coast -S.Korea military
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 12:46 AM
US charges New York man with threatening to kill Donald Trump
By REUTERS
01/10/2022 05:59 PM
Three Knesset employees test positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2022 05:47 PM
Man severely injured in shooting in Tel Sheva
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2022 04:41 PM
ISIS claims responsibility for Dec 25 suicide attack in Congo
By REUTERS
01/10/2022 04:38 PM
