COVID-19: Naftali Bennett to hold press conference on Omicron

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 11, 2022 15:36
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will hold a press conference at 6:15 p.m. from the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, the Prime Minister's Office announced.
Bennett is set to discuss Israel's ongoing fight against the Omicron variant of COVID-19 sweeping through the country.
Coronavirus in the IDF: Number of current cases rise to 6,380
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2022 02:11 PM
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes Alaska
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 01:53 PM
Biden administration to give Afghanistan additional $308 million
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 01:11 PM
Omicron to infect more than half of Europe's population in 6-8 weeks
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 12:38 PM
Air strike in Ethiopia's Tigray kills at least 17, aid workers say
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 11:17 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 37,887 new cases, 247 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2022 10:32 AM
Protests continue over JNF tree planting in Negev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2022 08:58 AM
Russia-led bloc troops to leave Kazakhstan in 12 days
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 07:46 AM
Alikhan Smailov named Kazakhstan's prime minister
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 07:29 AM
Kazakhstan detains almost 10,000 over deadly unrest
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 05:50 AM
Hong Kong airport to ban transit from high-risk nations
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 05:42 AM
N.Korea fired unidentified projectile off east coast -S.Korea military
By REUTERS
01/11/2022 12:46 AM
US charges New York man with threatening to kill Donald Trump
By REUTERS
01/10/2022 05:59 PM
Three Knesset employees test positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2022 05:47 PM
Man severely injured in shooting in Tel Sheva
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2022 04:41 PM
