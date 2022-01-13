Some 2,000 Bedouin rioting in Negev

Some 2,000 Bedouin citizens are protesting the planting done by KKL-JNF earlier this week that they argued were unfairly encroaching on their lands.

The protestors are blocking Highway 31 near Bedouin encampments and near Highway 70.

They are throwing stones at policemen and police are firing anti-riot guns and shock grenades, and using a water cannon.

MKs from the Joint List joined in the protests. Despite agreements made on Wednesday between representatives of the government and local Bedouin leaders, dozens of saplings were uprooted and KKL-JNF filed a complaint with the Israel Police.

The plantings were completed on Wednesday according to plan and did not continue on Thursday.