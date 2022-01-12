The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
KKL-JNF tree planting in Negev resumes under heavy security

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 12, 2022 07:56
Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) on Wednesday morning resumed their tree planting in the Negev despite controversial backlash from Arab MKs, Israeli media reported.
This resumption of planting is taking place under heavy security following protests the night before, according to Makor Rishon.
"We will continue with the planting as needed, today is the last day of this round," Construction and Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin (New Hope) told KAN. Regarding the backlash from coalition partner Ra'am, Elkin said they would deal with this "political problem."
"I understand the pressures of the Bedouin sector on Ra'am," he told KAN, though said that the land was state-owned and was not privately owned by Arabs despite claims. "I'm in favor of solving problems through dialogue," he continued, and said that Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas's use of political pressure now "is legitimate."
Some have feared that the Negev planting could throw the coalition into jeopardy, and Abbas has warned his party's four votes cannot be counted on anymore. 
"We will go all the way," Ra'am MK Iman Khatib-Yasin told KAN. "We came to this partnership to serve the Arab citizens and we are constantly examining what is in their best interests."
She added that "Elkin can say what he wants, but he needs to look at the near future."
Gil Hoffman contributed to this report
