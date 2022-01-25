Shas head Arye Deri admits to, and is convicted of, tax crimes

The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court on Tuesday convicted Shas party leader Arye Deri of minor tax crimes and is expected to fine him NIS 180,000 as part of a plea deal which saw him resign from the Knesset this past Sunday.

Anti-corruption groups criticized the deal as too lenient in that it has allowed Deri to retain control of the Shas party, to return to the next Knesset and possibly even to return as a minister despite this being his second corruption conviction.

However, when the deal was attacked before the High Court of Justice, it rejected a petition to cancel the plea deal on January 17, telling the petitioners that it was premature to decide the issues of moral turpitude and leaving open his potential path to return to the Knesset.

The court's ruling did mean that it could still potentially block him from becoming a minister in the future, but the justices did not want to decide the issue before it was concretely on the table.

Earlier in December, Deri signed the deal including a conviction for minor tax crimes and committing to resign from the Knesset.

Shas leader Arye Deri submits his resignation. (credit: Noam Moskovich, Knesset Speaker office)

On December 29, The Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel petitioned Justices Yitzhak Amit, Noam Sohlberg and Alex Stein to effectively block Deri from holding future public office.

The petition slammed Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and the Prosecution Economic Crimes Division for a lenient plea deal and indictment they filed against Deri for minor tax crimes in the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court.

According to the NGO, Deri’s crimes in this instance and his status as a repeat offender following a prior multi-year jail sentence should lead to a finding of moral turpitude that would bar him from office for another seven years – essentially ending his career.

Deri was previously convicted and sent to jail for multiple years and barred from politics for nearly 10 years. At that point, however, he was in his 40s, whereas now he is already 62, so a seven-year ban would likely finish his political career.

The formal indictment filed earlier in December came after the sides announced a plea bargain in which Deri would resign from the Knesset, admit to minor tax offenses and pay a NIS 180,000 fine but avoid prison time.

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit said at the time that due to Deri’s public commitment to resign from the Knesset, he would not seek a finding of moral turpitude that could block Deri from running for the next Knesset.

The current government technically has around four more years left to its term, and in any event, there are no elections for Deri to seek a new office in the near future.