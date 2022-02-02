The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
UAE intercepts, destroys three hostile drones

The drone attack comes days after the Houthis launched a ballistic missile towards Abu Dhabi during President Isaac Herzog's official visit.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 21:45

Updated: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 21:57
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)

The defense ministry in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said it intercepted and destroyed three hostile drones that penetrated the gulf country's airspace over unpopulated areas on the early morning of Wednesday.

UAE's defense ministry added that it is taking "all necessary measures to protect the state and its territory."

The Gulf state has been the target of several ballistic missiles and drone attacks over the past month, all claimed by the Houthis, a Yemeni rebel group backed by Iran.

On Sunday night, during Israeli President Isaac Herzog's official visit, Emirati air defenses intercepted a ballistic missile launched by the Iran-backed Houthis over Abu Dhabi. In response, the Saudi-led coalition launched a series of intense airstrikes on Sana’a, Yemen’s capital, early on Monday morning.

Syrian air defenses were also activated in response to an alleged Israeli missile barrage targeting the vicinity of the capital Damascus, hours after the attack on Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan arrives at Downing Street, London, Britain, September 16, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY) Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan arrives at Downing Street, London, Britain, September 16, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)

In January, three people were killed and six were injured in a drone attack on the UAE.

Earlier on Wednesday, the United States said it is sending fighter jets to assist the United Arab Emirates following missile attacks on the Gulf state launched by Yemen's Houthi movement.

This is a developing story.



Tags isaac herzog United Arab Emirates houthi Middle East drone attack
