Israeli airlines may stop flying to Dubai due to security disagreements

Due to a disagreement between the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Dubai security authorities, Israeli airlines may cease to fly to Dubai starting February 8, Barak Ravid reported on Saturday afternoon via social media, with the report later being confirmed by the Shin Bet.

The disagreement comes over security arrangements in place at Dubai International Airport, as the Shin Bet have said they are unable to provide Israeli airlines with the necessary security in Dubai due to disagreements with Dubai authorities.

Confirming the news, the Shin Bet stated that "over the past few months, security disputes have been revealed between the competent bodies in Dubai and the Israeli aviation security system, in a way that does not allow for the responsible enactment of security for Israeli aviation."

However, they said, efforts are still ongoing to try and find mutual ground and to resolve the dispute between the Dubai authorities and the Israeli security officials.

"At the same time, if the flights of Israeli companies are stopped on this route, the possibility of transferring Israeli flights to Abu Dhabi is being examined.

El Al plane at the VIP terminal in Abu Dhabi welcoming Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to the UAE, June 29, 2021. (credit: Lahav Harkov)

"It should be emphasized that the disputes are based on a security basis which is contrary to the standards used at the airport in Dubai, and do not come from a political or regional basis at all.

El Al first launched their Israel-UAE route in August 2020 following the Abraham Accords, and other Israeli airlines Israir, and Arkia have all launched regular flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai.