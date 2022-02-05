The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israeli airlines may stop flying to Dubai due to security disagreements

The Shin Bet have said they are unable to provide Israeli airlines with the necessary security in Dubai due to disagreements with Dubai authorities.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 5, 2022 15:48

Updated: FEBRUARY 5, 2022 16:05
Israir plane lands at Dubai International Airport, Dec. 1, 2020 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Israir plane lands at Dubai International Airport, Dec. 1, 2020
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Due to a disagreement between the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Dubai security authorities, Israeli airlines may cease to fly to Dubai starting February 8, Barak Ravid reported on Saturday afternoon via social media, with the report later being confirmed by the Shin Bet.

The disagreement comes over security arrangements in place at Dubai International Airport, as the Shin Bet have said they are unable to provide Israeli airlines with the necessary security in Dubai due to disagreements with Dubai authorities.

Confirming the news, the Shin Bet stated that "over the past few months, security disputes have been revealed between the competent bodies in Dubai and the Israeli aviation security system, in a way that does not allow for the responsible enactment of security for Israeli aviation."

However, they said, efforts are still ongoing to try and find mutual ground and to resolve the dispute between the Dubai authorities and the Israeli security officials. 

"At the same time, if the flights of Israeli companies are stopped on this route, the possibility of transferring Israeli flights to Abu Dhabi is being examined.

El Al plane at the VIP terminal in Abu Dhabi welcoming Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to the UAE, June 29, 2021. (credit: Lahav Harkov)El Al plane at the VIP terminal in Abu Dhabi welcoming Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to the UAE, June 29, 2021. (credit: Lahav Harkov)

"It should be emphasized that the disputes are based on a security basis which is contrary to the standards used at the airport in Dubai, and do not come from a political or regional basis at all.

El Al first launched their Israel-UAE route in August 2020 following the Abraham Accords, and other Israeli airlines Israir, and Arkia have all launched regular flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai.



Tags El Al Shin Bet Tourism travel Dubai security Israeli aviation flights
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
2

COVID-19: Green Pass narrowed to large events starting next week

Israel's Green Pass validity was extended until Thursday on Sunday after the Health Ministry 'traffic light' website crashed, October 3, 2021.
3

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
4

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
5

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by