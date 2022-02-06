The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
COVID-19 in Israel: 33,374 new cases, 1,263 in serious condition

By SHIRA SILKOFF
Published: FEBRUARY 6, 2022 11:19

Updated: FEBRUARY 6, 2022 11:56
Health care worker takes swab samples from Israelis at a covid-19 drive through testing complex in Modi'in, February 1, 2022. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Health care worker takes swab samples from Israelis at a covid-19 drive through testing complex in Modi'in, February 1, 2022.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

A total of 337,374 new daily coronavirus cases were recorded on Saturday, according to a Sunday morning Health Ministry update, with a positive return rate of 28.79% for the 115,904 PCR and antigen tests taken throughout the day. 

The number of serious cases continues to climb, reaching 1,263 on Saturday, after breaking Israel’s all-time record for serious cases since the start of the pandemic a day prior. 9,139 people have so far died, and 299 of those deaths occurred in the last seven days alone.

366 people are considered to be in critical condition, and 291 are intubated with another 19 people connected to ECMO machines. Of those in serious condition, 507 are unvaccinated, 125 are partially vaccinated, and 549 are fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of some 82 patients in serious condition is unknown.

The R rate has fallen to 0.86 from 0.88 the previous day, continuing its steady decline, indicating that the peak of the Omicron wave has passed, although cases still remain high and serious cases have yet to peak. 

Hospitals are still reported to be struggling under the burden that the current coronavirus wave has placed on them, although the number of hospital works in quarantine has reduced significantly since last week, currently standing at 6,225, down by over 1,000 from the week before.

Health care worker takes swab samples from Israelis at a covid-19 drive through testing complex in Modi'in, February 1, 2022. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90) Health care worker takes swab samples from Israelis at a covid-19 drive through testing complex in Modi'in, February 1, 2022. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Rambam Health Care Campus also reported that they currently have 197 workers in quarantine, down from over 400 just two weeks ago. They also reported that while the workload in the COVID-19 is still heavy, they are seeing a gradual reduction from 140 patients last week to 110 patients as of Sunday morning.

Many hospitals across the country are still close to capacity, or in the case of  Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, over their capacity, with 107% of space filled. 

Health Ministry data showed that the number of children and teens testing positive for the virus has remained relatively stable over the last week, despite concerns that the new school testing system would cause an increase in cases. So far this has not been the case, although as the system was only implemented a week prior, it may be too early to tell. 

As of Sunday, children between the ages of 5-11 accounted for the majority of cases in youth, with 10,836 total reported cases. In addition, 4,622 children aged 0-4, 4,390 teens between the ages of 12-15, and 3,465 aged 16-19 accounted for the remainder of youth cases.



