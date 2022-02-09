Rocket sirens sound amid alleged Israeli airstrike on Damascus

Rocket sirens sounded in and near Umm al-Fahm in northern Israel, as Syrian state media reported an alleged Israeli airstrike near Damascus on Tuesday night. The IDF confirmed that an anti-aircraft missile fired from Syria set off the sirens.

Ambulances were heard in some neighborhoods of Damascus after the airstrikes, according to the Syrian Capital Voice site.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Initial reports indicated that the rocket sirens were sparked by anti-aircraft fire fired from Syria during the alleged Israeli strike.

This is the second alleged Israeli airstrike reported in Syria this year.

The airstrike comes a little over a week after an alleged Israeli airstrike targeted sites near Damascus, causing some material damage. According to the opposition-affiliated Halab Today TV, the strikes targeted sites belonging to the Assad regime near Al-Qutayfah, northeast of Damascus, causing injuries and material damage.

Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

In April, a Syrian air defense missile fell near Dimona after it was fired towards IAF jets during an alleged Israeli airstrike targeted Syria.

A series of cargo flights on airlines used to transport Iranian weapons have traveled between Iran and Syria in recent weeks, according to independent flight trackers.

Last week, an Iranian cargo vessel called the Parnia docked at the Latakia port in northwest Syria, according to the open-source intelligence social media account Intelli Times. The port was targeted by two Israeli airstrikes in December.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.