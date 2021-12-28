The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Alleged Israeli airstrike hits Latakia port for second time in a month

This is the second alleged Israeli airstrike on the Latakia port this month and the third alleged Israeli airstrike on Syria this month.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2021 05:00

Updated: DECEMBER 28, 2021 07:22
A pair of US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria (photo credit: REUTERS)
A pair of US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria
(photo credit: REUTERS)
An alleged Israeli airstrike targeted the commercial port in Latakia in northwestern Syria for the second time in a month early Tuesday morning, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.
This is the second alleged Israeli airstrike on the Latakia port this month and the third alleged Israeli airstrike on Syria in general this month.
A Syrian military source told SANA that the strike on Tuesday morning was carried out from over the Mediterranean Sea and targeted the container yard at the port, sparking large fires and causing large amounts of damage.
Videos reportedly from the scene showed large explosions that could be seen from a distance lighting up the night sky. According to SANA, a nearby hospital and a number of other buildings and shops were damaged due to the airstrike as well.
Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7. (credit: SANA/REUTERS)Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7. (credit: SANA/REUTERS)
The Syrian Alikhbariya news reported that the strikes were much larger than the strikes which hit the port earlier this month, with explosions from the strikes heard in Tartus, located over 44 miles (70 km) from Latakia. The report added that while ambulances were present at the scene, there was no information on any casualties.
The Latakia area is a stronghold for Russian forces in Syria, with the Russian Khmeimim Air Base located near Latakia.
In 2018, 14 Russian soldiers were killed when a Russian military aircraft was downed by a Syrian air defense missile during alleged Israeli airstrikes near Latakia. Russia expressed outrage at Israel at the time, largely blaming it for the incident.
Two weeks ago, a Syrian soldier was killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike targeting sites in southern Syria.
Independent reports and satellite imagery indicated that the airstrike two weeks ago targeted a runway at the Damascus International Airport and an air defense radar station in southern Syria.


Tags IDF Syria latakia Syria Airstrikes airstrikes
