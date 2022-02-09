The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russia calls report of Ukrainian missile system request 'provocation'

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 9, 2022 11:27

Russia said on Wednesday that a reported Ukrainian request for THAAD missile defense systems from the United States was a "provocation" and that seriously considering such supplies would deal a setback for the Ukraine crisis, RIA news agency reported.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was commenting on a Russian media report that Kyiv had made the request. RIA quoted him as saying that if Washington seriously considered such supplies, it would reduce the odds of a political diplomatic resolution to the standoff over Ukraine.

In separate comments, another deputy foreign minister, Alexander Pankin, said Moscow hoped the tensions over Ukraine and Russia's security demands from the West would be resolved diplomatically, the Interfax news agency reported.

Daycare manager and daughter arrested for abusing toddlers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2022 11:40 AM
Escape tunnel plans found in an Israeli prison - Bar Lev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2022 10:37 AM
Two builders die after falling from a height at building site
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2022 10:29 AM
Olympics: Lindsey Jacobellis wins first US gold medal in Beijing
By REUTERS
02/09/2022 09:58 AM
US vice president's husband ushered out of event after security threat
By REUTERS
02/08/2022 10:08 PM
Iraqi Shi'ite cleric al-Sadr meets with IRGC Quds Force commander
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/08/2022 08:12 PM
Bennett: Maritime threats against Israel have increased recently
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/08/2022 06:38 PM
Western donors decry Tunisia's abolition of judicial council
By REUTERS
02/08/2022 06:09 PM
Lebanon gets German query on cenbank governor finances - source
By REUTERS
02/08/2022 05:05 PM
Coronavirus in IDF: 5,576 infected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/08/2022 04:34 PM
Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej hospitalized in ICU
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/08/2022 04:20 PM
N.Korea boasts of 'shaking the world' by testing missiles that can strik
By REUTERS
02/08/2022 04:13 PM
Israel, UAE sign tourism, healthcare agreements - Twitter
By REUTERS
02/08/2022 04:00 PM
UN rights office demands release of Afghan women activists
By REUTERS
02/08/2022 03:12 PM
Iran's leader accuses Biden, Trump of damaging US reputation - report
By REUTERS
02/08/2022 12:28 PM
