Netanyahu-supporting broadcaster dismissed from Army Radio show

Israeli political commentator Yaakov Bardugo has been dismissed from his Army Radio evening broadcast, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Army Radio was heavily criticized of giving a platform to Bardugo, who was accused of by critics of spreading lies and propaganda in support of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on air.

Netanyahu reacted to the news of his dismissal on Twitter, claiming it to be "evidence of the left's trampling of democracy and freedom of speech."

Bardugo, who hosted the 5:00 p.m. news broadcast for the past six years, will continue hosting the Friday morning "Thoughts Ltd." broadcast.