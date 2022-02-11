Two infiltrate into Israel at Lebanon crossing, arrested by IDF

The IDF arrested two individuals who crossed into Israel from Lebanon by the Shtula moshav on the border, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Friday morning.

בשעות האחרונות נתפסו שני חשודים על הציר במרחב שומרה ושתולה, אשר חצו משטח לבנון לשטח ישראל. בחקירתם עלה כי מדובר במבקשי עבודה. האירוע נבדק. מרגע קבלת הדיווח על החשוד הראשון כוחות צה״ל החלו לסרוק במרחב. הסריקות בכוחות מתוגברים נמשכות גם בעת הזו — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 11, 2022

As soon as IDF received the report, forces began to scan the area, and are continuing to do so. An initial investigation revealed that the two are job-seekers.