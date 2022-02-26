Israel orders Ukrainian embassy staff to cross border into Poland

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has on Saturday instructed the Israeli embassy staff, currently in Lviv, western Ukraine, to cross the border into Poland every day, in a move that will allow the staff to rest in Poland before returning back to Ukraine to continue their diplomatic duties.

The instruction was issued following a situational assessment held by the Foreign Ministry on Saturday morning, taking into account the security of the Israeli embassy staff and assurance that Israelis in Ukraine will be safe have aid provided to them.

