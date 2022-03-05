Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Taliban’s deputy leader, Interior Minister and head of designated terrorist organization Haqqani network, has been seen in public for the first time since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan last August, N12 reported on Saturday.

He was seen attending a police graduation ceremony.

The US has issued a $10 million bounty on Haqqani, making him one of the US's most sought-after terrorists.