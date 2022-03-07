The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Terror stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City injures two

The attack was the second in the Old City of Jerusalem in as many days.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 7, 2022 17:48

Updated: MARCH 7, 2022 18:10
An ambulance arrives at the scene of a stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City on March 7, 2021. (photo credit: MDA OPERATIONAL COVERAGE)
An ambulance arrives at the scene of a stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City on March 7, 2021.
(photo credit: MDA OPERATIONAL COVERAGE)

Two police officers were stabbed by a terrorist wielding a knife in Jerusalem's Old City on Monday. The officers shot back and the shooter was killed.

One of the officers, aged 24, is in light condition and the other, 20, is in moderate condition, MDA reported.They received emergency medical treatment on site and were evacuated.

The area has been quartered off. 

A similar stabbing attack occurred on Sunday morning, making this the second attack in as many days. 

The knife used in a stabbing attack near Jerusalem's Old City, March 6, 2022 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)The knife used in a stabbing attack near Jerusalem's Old City, March 6, 2022 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

This is a developing story. 



