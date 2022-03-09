The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

UK claims Russia confirms use of thermobaric bombs in Ukraine

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 9, 2022 20:27

Britain said on Wednesday the Russian Defense Ministry had confirmed the use of the TOS-1A weapon system in Ukraine, which uses thermobaric rockets.

"The Russian MoD has confirmed the use of the TOS-1A weapon system in Ukraine," it said on Twitter. "The TOS-1A uses thermobaric rockets, creating incendiary and blast effects."



Five-year-old run over by car in Bedouin village in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2022 08:15 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,109 new cases, 608 in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2022 07:41 PM
Ukraine gas pipeline operator can't fix damage due to fighting -director
By REUTERS
03/09/2022 07:15 PM
Cannabis users will not be prosecuted, fines reduced to NIS 500 - Sa'ar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2022 06:48 PM
First man to have transplant of genetically modified pig's heart dies
By REUTERS
03/09/2022 05:20 PM
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked meets with Ukraine Ambassador to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2022 04:24 PM
Ukraine-Russia war: EU leaders split on Ukraine membership - official
By REUTERS
03/09/2022 03:53 PM
Irish minister facilitating Iran talks says deal must be done very soon
By REUTERS
03/09/2022 03:33 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 5,103 new cases, 369 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2022 02:51 PM
Disruptive Israeli passengers kicked off flight from Dubai
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2022 02:27 PM
Elderly Ukrainian refugees to be housed in Israeli retirement homes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2022 01:58 PM
Iran's chief nuclear talks negotiator returns to Vienna - ISNA
By REUTERS
03/09/2022 12:19 PM
Russia's Gazprom continues gas shipments via Ukraine at same level
By REUTERS
03/09/2022 10:41 AM
Ukrainian city of Enerhodar says civilians can be evacuated on Wednesday
By REUTERS
03/09/2022 10:39 AM
Arab-Israeli teen girl shot dead in northern Arab town
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2022 07:21 AM
