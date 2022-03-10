Israeli FM Lapid, King Abdullah meet ahead of Ramadan

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and King Abdullah of Jordan met in Amman on Thursday, in light of recent terrorist attacks in Jerusalem.

The meeting was meant to try to calm the situation ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which overlaps with April this year, and Passover, also in April.

“We agreed that we must act together to calm the tensions and promote understanding, especially ahead of the month of Ramadan and Passover,” Lapid said after the meeting.

Lapid added that Israel’s “special relations with the Kingdom of Jordan ensure a better future for our children. The peace between us is not just being good neighbors, but the moral duty to both nations.”

The Foreign Minister praised Abdullah for strengthening the relations between the countries and willingness to cooperate.

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman, Jordan, on January 5, 2022. (credit: Royal Hashemite Court)

They also discussed normalization and peace between Israel and Arab states.

Abdullah and Lapid expressed hope that Israel and Jordan’s joint energy project will be successful. The countries agreed last year to examine the possibility of Israel building a designated desalination plant for Jordan, while opening a solar field in Jordan for energy to be exported to Israel. Israeli Energy Ministry representatives held meetings with their counterparts in Jordan this week to advance the project.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz have also met Abdullah in Amman since the new government was inaugurated last June.

The king said soon after his meeting with Bennett that he was feeling "very encouraged," that Israel and the Palestinians can "move forward and reset that relationship” even if the current coalition has said it won’t make major moves on Israeli-Palestinian peace.