Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai announced Saturday evening that he will demand that the government establish a ministerial committee that will determine Israel's immigration policy, including the integration of refugees - as a result of the war in Ukraine.

The minister intends to raise his proposal at the next cabinet meeting on Monday.

"Israel does not have a defined and clear immigration policy. The refugee crisis from Ukraine requires a government decision based on an agreement between the various components of the government," said the Minister.

"Israel must adapt to the new situation that has arisen. The State of Israel, the state of the Jewish people, must reach out to refugees in Europe. We must not be indifferent to the humanitarian catastrophe that is taking place there."