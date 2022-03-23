The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

China launches inspection of airlines as search of crash victims continue

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 23, 2022 03:35

The Chinese aviation regulator has launched a sector-wide inspection for potential safety lapses as authorities race to search for victims and the black boxes of a commercial jet that crashed in the mountains of southern China.

The cause of the crash of the China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS jet in Guangxi region on Monday is yet to be determined, with Chinese aviation authorities warning that their investigation would be very difficult because of the severe damage to the aircraft.

The two-week inspection of the sector will involve checks at all regional air traffic control bureaus, airline companies and flight training institutes to ensure the "absolute" safety of aviation operations and people's lives, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said late on Tuesday.

Since the crash, China Eastern and two subsidiaries have grounded their fleet of more than 200 Boeing BA.N 737-800 jets. The last commercial jetliner to crash in mainland China was in 2010, when an Embraer E-190 regional jet flown by Henan Airlines went down.

Highlighting the top-level concern, Vice Premier Liu He went to Guangxi on Monday night to oversee search-and-rescue operations. A vice premier was similarly sent to the site of the crash in 2010.

Officials in charge of the search and rescue are going "all out in their search as long as there is a glimmer of hope," after a special meeting on Tuesday helmed by Liu, according to state media reports.

Officials were also told to release information "in accordance with the principles of timeliness, accuracy, openness and transparency," and the broader aviation sector must carry out special checks to prevent the occurrence of major safety accidents.

At the first news conference held by the government late on Tuesday night in Guangxi, an aviation official said the 737-800 jet that crashed had met airworthiness standards before take-off and crew members had been in good health.

FATAL DESCENT

Hundreds of rescuers have been searching for the victims after the Boeing jet crashed with 132 people on board. No survivors have been found, a situation that state media has described as grim.

A jet appeared to dive to the ground at an angle of about 35 degrees from the vertical in video images from a vehicle's dashboard camera, according to Chinese media. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

Flight MU5735 was en route from the southwestern city of Kunming, capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou in Guangdong province bordering Hong Kong, when it suddenly plunged from cruising altitude at about the time when it would normally start to descend ahead of its landing.

"A 'normal' rate of descent at 'normal' descent speeds from 29,000 feet would be 2,000-3,000 feet per minute depending on a few different things," said an airline pilot outside of China, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Even a rapid descent during a depressurisation event would only be about double that rate, the pilot said. FlightRadar24 said the aircraft reached a descent rate of 31,000 feet per minute.

The disaster comes as Boeing seeks to rebound from several crises, notably the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on air travel and safety concerns over its 737 MAX model following two deadly crashes.

China Eastern also faces deepening losses and closer regulatory scrutiny following the crash. 

The tragedy has shocked a country which has one of the best airline safety records in the world and whose aviation industry was over the past decade, prior to COVID, one of the world's fastest growing markets by passenger traffic.

Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 01:56 AM
US., Britain to drop tariffs under deal
By REUTERS
03/23/2022 12:43 AM
US plans to allow in more Ukrainians after few refugees admitted
By REUTERS
03/23/2022 12:13 AM
State Department condemns Beersheba terror attack
By OMRI NAHMIAS
03/22/2022 09:18 PM
US welcomes trilateral summit between Egypt, Israel, UAE
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 08:51 PM
Strong quakes shake Taiwan, no damage reported
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 08:21 PM
Ukraine war to slow global growth, some countries face recession risk
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 06:13 PM
'Cowboys for Trump' founder guilty of role in US Capitol riot - judge
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 06:08 PM
Ukraine raises $207 million at bond auction for war effort
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 04:24 PM
Turkish FM says he agreed to improve ties with Saudi counterpart
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 03:33 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 16% of all COVID tests came back positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2022 11:29 AM
Singapore to open first embassy in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2022 07:10 AM
US names investigator as representative to China Boeing 737-800 crash
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 12:42 AM
US-UK national moved back to Iranian prison, daughter says
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 12:24 AM
Ukraine President Zelenskiy insists on meeting with Putin
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 12:20 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by