Washington says its top diplomat is heading to Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel on Saturday for meetings with officials including Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the US State Department said.

Blinken will be in Israel until Monday, the State Department said in a statement.

