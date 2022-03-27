“I think now is not the right moment," to hold a referendum for the separatist Luhansk People's Republic and the Donetsk People's Republic to join the Russian Federation, head of the Duma Committee on Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov said on Sunday, according to Russia state media outlet TASS.

"It is hardly necessary to be puzzled by such questions now, when the fate at the front is being decided," Kalashnikov told TASS.

“I don’t think that, in principle, this is expedient, because until recently, the republics were part of Ukraine, even if under the 'Minsk agreement,'" Interfax reported Kalashnikov as saying. He had also said that other breakaway republics such as Georgia's separatist regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia were not inducted into the Russian Federation.

"Now, in the republics, there is no large number of residents since evacuations were carried out," Kalashnikov continued, according to Interfax.

Kalashnikov's comments came after the head of the rebel LPR Leonid Pasechnik said that there would be a referendum to join Russia in the near future.

"I think that in the near future, a referendum will be held on the territory of the republic, at which the people will exercise their absolute constitutional right and express their opinion on joining the Russian Federation. For some reason, I am sure that this will be the case," said Pasechnik, state media outlet RIA reported.