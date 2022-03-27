Egyptian foreign minister lands in Israel for Negev Summit

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry landed in the IDF's Nevatim Airbase on Sunday afternoon ahead of the Negev Summit led by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.
Lapid took to Twitter to welcome Shoukry to Israel.
ברוך הבא ל #פסגת_הנגב - שר החוץ של מצרים סאמח שכרי— יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) March 27, 2022
أهلا بك في قمة النقب - وزير خارجية مصر سامح شكري
Welcome to The #Negev_Summit, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry
צילום: בועז אופנהיים, לע״מ
אסי אפרתי, לע״מ pic.twitter.com/Oin9VAhMZ4
Read more about the summit here.