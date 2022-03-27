Egyptian foreign minister lands in Israel for Negev Summit

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry landed in the IDF's Nevatim Airbase on Sunday afternoon ahead of the Negev Summit led by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry lands in Israel ahead of the Negev Summit (credit: RAFI BEN HAKOON/GPO) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry lands in Israel ahead of the Negev Summit (credit: RAFI BEN HAKOON/GPO)

Lapid took to Twitter to welcome Shoukry to Israel.



ברוך הבא ל #פסגת_הנגב - שר החוץ של מצרים סאמח שכרי

أهلا بك في قمة النقب - وزير خارجية مصر سامح شكري

Welcome to The #Negev_Summit, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry

צילום: בועז אופנהיים, לע״מ

אסי אפרתי, לע״מ pic.twitter.com/Oin9VAhMZ4 — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) March 27, 2022

Read more about the summit here.