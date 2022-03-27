The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Egyptian foreign minister lands in Israel for Negev Summit

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 27, 2022 18:52

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry landed in the IDF's Nevatim Airbase on Sunday afternoon ahead of the Negev Summit led by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry lands in Israel ahead of the Negev Summit (credit: RAFI BEN HAKOON/GPO)

Lapid took to Twitter to welcome Shoukry to Israel.

Read more about the summit here

UAE's foreign minister lands in Israel ahead of Negev Summit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2022 07:13 PM
Bahraini foreign minister lands in Israel for Negev Summit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2022 06:06 PM
Gantz's work with the Palestinian Authority commended by US - Blinken
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2022 05:46 PM
Polio in Israel: 16,000 vaccinated, 7 test positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2022 04:27 PM
Palestinians attack Homesh yeshiva students in West Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2022 04:12 PM
Israel rejects removal of IRGC from US terrorist list, Bennett says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2022 03:15 PM
No referendum now to make separatist regions part of Russia - official
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2022 02:38 PM
US envoy not confident Iran nuclear deal is imminent
By REUTERS
03/27/2022 09:38 AM
224 new immigrants arrived at Ben-Gurion Airport last weekend
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2022 08:16 AM
Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli to visit UAE for meetings
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2022 07:45 AM
China finds second black box of crashed plane
By REUTERS
03/27/2022 07:18 AM
US Sec. of State Antony Blinken lands in Israel ahead of Negev Summit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2022 10:44 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 11,663 new positive cases, 290 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2022 09:21 PM
Right-wing Israelis to create Sheikh Jarrah provocation over Ramadan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2022 08:51 PM
Two Arab-Israelis arrested for throwing stones at IDF soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2022 08:16 PM
