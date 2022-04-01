The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Man found dead after handling explosives

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 1, 2022 01:29

A male resident of the Arab-majority town of Jatt was found on the side of the road by paramedics, who declared him dead after attempting to resuscitate him, Israeli media reports.

While the cause of death was initially unclear, police now believe that he died as he was handling explosives that exploded in his hands.

The police investigation remains ongoing.



