Man found dead after handling explosives

A male resident of the Arab-majority town of Jatt was found on the side of the road by paramedics, who declared him dead after attempting to resuscitate him, Israeli media reports.

While the cause of death was initially unclear, police now believe that he died as he was handling explosives that exploded in his hands.

The police investigation remains ongoing.