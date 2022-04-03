COVID-19 in Israel: 7,338 new cases, death toll at 10,513

A total of 7,338 people in Israel tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, Israel's Health Ministry reported Sunday morning.

Currently, there are 277 people in serious condition, 126 of whom are in critical condition, 17 of whom are hooked up to ECMO and 102 who are intubated.

The current death toll stands at 10,518.

A total of 762,836 Israelis received four doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 4,477,600 receiving three doses, 6,129,471 receiving two and 6,703,331 receiving just one.

This is a developing story.