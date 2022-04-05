The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli receives death penalty in UAE for drug possession

The Foreign Ministry is aware of the incident and is handling it.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 5, 2022 11:24

Updated: APRIL 5, 2022 12:32
A line of cocaine is seen being snorted through a rolled up dollar. (photo credit: DANIEL FOSTER/FLICKR)
A line of cocaine is seen being snorted through a rolled up dollar.
(photo credit: DANIEL FOSTER/FLICKR)

An Israeli woman was sentenced to death in a court in the United Arab Emirates recently for possessing half a kilo of cocaine, Ynet reported on Tuesday.

The Israeli woman was arrested in March and claimed that the drugs were not hers. Her lawyer is expected to file an appeal. In the UAE, death penalties are usually not actually carried out and instead replaced with another penalty.

The Foreign Ministry is aware of the incident and is handling it.

A number of Israelis have been caught smuggling drugs into the UAE since the Abraham Accords were signed.

Last year, Khalil Dasuki, a resident of Lod, was arrested in Dubai for attempting to smuggle $136,000,000 (NIS 439,689,400) worth of pure cocaine, with Dubai Police calling it the largest drug seizure in the region at the time.

Flags of United Arab Emirates and Israel flutter during Israel's National Day ceremony at Expo 2020 Dubai, in Dubai (credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE) Flags of United Arab Emirates and Israel flutter during Israel's National Day ceremony at Expo 2020 Dubai, in Dubai (credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)

Dubai Police announced at the time that they had thwarted a smuggling attempt of 1102 pounds (500 kilograms) of pure cocaine recently in an operation named "Scorpion." The drugs were hidden within a cargo container.

As of February, Dasuki was facing the possibility of being sentenced to death as well.



