Bennett to convene Israel's security cabinet next week

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will convene the government's security cabinet on Sunday amid the wave of terrorism and growing tensions between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in the West Bank, KAN News reported on Tuesday.

The cabinet will meet for the first time in over a month, last meeting in late February.

