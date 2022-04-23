Two injured in small plane emergency landing near Rosh Pina

A light aircraft was forced to make an emergence landing near Rosh Pina on Saturday, Israel's Fire and Rescue service said.

The plane landed safely but two people were injured and are being treated, the Service said.

Firefighters attend to a small airplane after it made a crash landing near Rosh Pina on April 23, 2022. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE NORTHERN DIVISION)