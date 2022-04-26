Aroma recalls chocolates following suspicion of salmonella in Strauss

The Aroma chain announced on Tuesday that it will stop distributing Strauss manufactured chocolates in all its branches around the country.

"We were updated on the recall from the Tufinit company that supplies the chocolates to the chain. We immediately stopped the distribution of chocolates in all the chain's branches, and we also updated the Ministry of Health," Aroma said in a statement.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The deputy director-general of the Ministry of Health rejected criticism of Aroma and said that their conduct was completely normal.

"Aromas conduct was normal, there is a very clear procedure, which they followed," Dr. Sefi Mendelovich said in an interview with 103FM.