Anti-vaxxer attackers of Alroy-Preis served 6-month restraining order

A number of protestors who verbally abused Israeli Public Health Services head Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis on April 18 were given a restraining order and are not permitted to come near her home for six months.

During the incident, a small group of protesters yelled curses and threats at Alroy-Preis as she walked her dog, calling her an "agent of chaos" who cares more about dogs than Israeli children "dying" and being forced to wear masks in school.

