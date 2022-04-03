The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Bennett: Security forces at high alert to stop terror wave

“We are in a period of ‘alert routine,’ in which we want the citizens of Israel to return to their routine and security forces to be at high alert.”

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: APRIL 3, 2022 14:23
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen alongside Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, on April 3, 2022. (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen alongside Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, on April 3, 2022.
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Israel’s goal is to break the wave of terror, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said during a tour of the security barrier on Sunday.

“We are in a period of ‘alert routine,’ in which we want the citizens of Israel to return to their routine and security forces to be at high alert,” Bennett stated.

“It will not take one action, but many hundreds of actions taking place all the time,” the prime minister added. “Together, we will make the effort to break this wave.”

Bennett’s remarks referred to Operation Break the Wave, launched by the IDF after three terrorist attacks within a week in which 11 civilians were killed by Palestinians and Israeli Arabs, as well as other attacks in which terrorists wounded Israelis. Over the weekend, security forces stopped terrorists from Jenin planning an attack.

Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar and the agency’s Samaria Division, as well as IDF Central Command head Brig.-Gen. Yehuda Fox briefed Bennett on the current situation, including efforts to find warnings of future terrorist attacks.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen meeting with Shin Bet officials on April 3, 2022. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen meeting with Shin Bet officials on April 3, 2022. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

“Terrorists have all kinds of ideas, which is why we are on super-alert, to identify every spark of an idea or a plan of a terrorist attack and to prevent it in advance,” Bennett said.

Bar said the Shin Bet is working in Judea, Samaria and Gaza, as well as online.

The Shin Bet chief also wished a speedy recovery to the officer injured in the operation, whose name remains censored.

“This is an organization of dedicated workers with a feeling of motivation and broad responsibility who are doing all they can to defend national security and save lives,” Bar stated.



Tags Naftali Bennett Terrorism Israeli Palestinian Conflict Operation Break the Wave
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
3

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
4

Army of evangelists aim to turn spiritual tide in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
5

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by