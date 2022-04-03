Bennett: Security forces at high alert to stop terror wave

Israel’s goal is to break the wave of terror, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said during a tour of the security barrier on Sunday.

“We are in a period of ‘alert routine,’ in which we want the citizens of Israel to return to their routine and security forces to be at high alert,” Bennett stated.

“It will not take one action, but many hundreds of actions taking place all the time,” the prime minister added. “Together, we will make the effort to break this wave.”

Bennett’s remarks referred to Operation Break the Wave, launched by the IDF after three terrorist attacks within a week in which 11 civilians were killed by Palestinians and Israeli Arabs, as well as other attacks in which terrorists wounded Israelis. Over the weekend, security forces stopped terrorists from Jenin planning an attack.

Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar and the agency’s Samaria Division, as well as IDF Central Command head Brig.-Gen. Yehuda Fox briefed Bennett on the current situation, including efforts to find warnings of future terrorist attacks.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen meeting with Shin Bet officials on April 3, 2022. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

“Terrorists have all kinds of ideas, which is why we are on super-alert, to identify every spark of an idea or a plan of a terrorist attack and to prevent it in advance,” Bennett said.

Bar said the Shin Bet is working in Judea, Samaria and Gaza, as well as online.

The Shin Bet chief also wished a speedy recovery to the officer injured in the operation, whose name remains censored.

“This is an organization of dedicated workers with a feeling of motivation and broad responsibility who are doing all they can to defend national security and save lives,” Bar stated.