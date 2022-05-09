Police thwart crime family assassination

Israel Police thwarted an attempt to assassinate a member of a crime family in Ashdod on Monday, after a large explosive was found attached to the person's car.

The explosive was neutralized and removed from the scene. Police have opened an investigation. Police stressed that the explosive would have likely put civilian bystanders at risk.

