Daoud Zubeidi, the brother of Palestinian prisoner Zakaria Zubeidi who temporarily escaped from Gilboa Prison last year, died on Sunday due to wounds sustained during armed clashes with Israeli forces in Burqin on Friday.

Forces entered the village of Burqin near Jenin in order to arrest wanted Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) member Mahmoud Al-Debai on Friday morning and clashed with armed Palestinians, injuring 13, including two seriously and five moderately.

YAMAM counterterrorism officer Sgt.-Maj. Noam Raz was shot and killed during the clashes.

One of the seriously wounded Palestinian gunmen was identified as Zubeidi. He was transferred to the Ibn Sina hospital in Jenin for medical care and then to Rambam Medical Center in Israel following a request from the Palestinians.

IDF and Border Police operate in Burqin near Jenin, Sept. 20, 2021 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in Jenin had warned on Saturday that "Any harm to the life of the wounded Daoud Al-Zubeidi will open the fire of hell in the face of the Zionist enemy and herds of criminal settlers."