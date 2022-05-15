Another Israeli arrested for threatening Naftali Bennett's life

Israel Police arrested on Sunday an Israeli citizen for threatening the life of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The man was arrested after reportedly stating that "someone needs to put a bullet in Bennett's head" during prayers in an Elad synagogue.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Also on Sunday, Ilana Sporta Hania, who was arrested for sending threatening letters containing bullets to Bennett's family last week, was released to house arrest. The police, who failed in their attempt to extend her arrest, will file a request to delay her release.