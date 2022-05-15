The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Another Israeli arrested for threatening Naftali Bennett's life

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 15, 2022 16:54

Updated: MAY 15, 2022 17:09

Israel Police arrested on Sunday an Israeli citizen for threatening the life of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The man was arrested after reportedly stating that "someone needs to put a bullet in Bennett's head" during prayers in an Elad synagogue.

Also on Sunday, Ilana Sporta Hania, who was arrested for sending threatening letters containing bullets to Bennett's family last week, was released to house arrest. The police, who failed in their attempt to extend her arrest, will file a request to delay her release.



4,600 Palestinian workers enter Israel through Erez Crossing on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2022 05:07 PM
US intends to resume embassy activities in Kyiv 'very soon'
By JERUSALEM ROAST STAFF
05/15/2022 04:43 PM
Israel's teachers' union threatens strike, call for improved salaries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2022 03:58 PM
High Court of Justice green lights Old City cable car project
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
05/15/2022 12:06 PM
Navy launches surprise drill as part of 'Chariots of Fire' exercise
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2022 09:05 AM
'Break the Wave': IDF arrests 8 terrorism suspects in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2022 08:41 AM
Wildfires break out in Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2022 07:17 AM
EU creates plan to bypass Russian gas sanctions - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2022 11:33 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Egyptian soldiers
By REUTERS
05/14/2022 04:39 PM
Putin to Finland: Abandoning your neutrality would be a mistake
By REUTERS
05/14/2022 03:45 PM
Russian fighter jets drill against airstrikes in Baltic Sea
By REUTERS
05/14/2022 01:25 PM
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed elected new UAE president
By REUTERS
05/14/2022 12:39 PM
Palestinian man injured during Ramadan clashes dies from wounds
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2022 09:25 AM
Police ask public for help finding missing person in Hadera
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2022 05:24 AM
N.Korea reports 21 dead, 280,810 treated amid COVID outbreak
By REUTERS
05/14/2022 03:07 AM
