Bennett: IDF won't halt war on terror due to false anti-Israel propaganda

Bennett did not reference the death of Palestinian-American Shireen Abu Akleh, an Al Jazeera journalist who was killed while covering an IDF raid in Jenin.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MAY 15, 2022 12:48
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Knesset plenum, May 11, 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Knesset plenum, May 11, 2022.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The IDF won't stop its campaign against Palestinian terrorists just because of false anti-Israel propaganda, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.

"I am starting this clearly," Bennett said at the start of the weekly government meeting on Sunday.

"The Israeli government does not impose restrictions on the fight against terror. We will not give up, even in the face of false propaganda hurled at Israel," he stressed.

"The Palestinian terrorists are the ones who recently murdered 19 of our sons and daughters, with unimaginable cruelty - with ax blows, knife stabbing, and violent gunfire," he added. 

Bennett did not reference the death of Palestinian-American Shireen Abu Akleh, an Al Jazeera journalist who was killed while covering an IDF raid in Jenin last week to root out Palestinians connected to the spate of terror attacks against Israel.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the United Nations General Assembly last year. Every year, the UN censures Israel far more than any other country. (credit: JOHN MINCHILLO/REUTERS)Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the United Nations General Assembly last year. Every year, the UN censures Israel far more than any other country. (credit: JOHN MINCHILLO/REUTERS)

It remains unclear if she was killed by a bullet from an IDF soldier or Palestinian gunmen. Palestinians have charged that she was killed by IDF soldiers and has said it will turn to the International Criminal Court. 

Israel has been harshly convened for police actions during her Jerusalem funeral on Friday. In videos that were widely distributed police are seen beating and pushing at Abu Akleh pallbearers with such force that they almost drop her casket. 

There have been calls as a result for Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev to resign.

Bennett, however, did speak of the High Court of Justice hearing Monday on the banning of the controversial documentary film Jenin, Jenin that explores Israel's military operation in that West Bank Palestinian city 20 years ago.

During the height of the Second Intifada in 2002, the IDF executed Operation Defensive Shield in which they took action against terror cells in a number of Palestinian cities.

The film focuses on the Palestinian perspective of their raid on a refugee camp in Jenin in which 52 Palestinians and 23 soldiers were killed.

"I support the IDF fighters that were in Jenin then against the slander that will be discussed tomorrow [at the HCJ] and the fighters of today against similar plots. 

"Our forces will continue to act resolutely against terrorism," he said.



