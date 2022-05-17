US, Israeli defense officials discuss promotion of operational tech

Israeli and American defense officials held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the promotion of operational technologies, the Defense Ministry announced.

Head of the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) in the Israel Ministry of Defense, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Dr. Daniel Gold and the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSDR&E), Ms. Heidi Shyu. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

In attendance were Defense Research and Development Directorate Head Dr. Daniel Gold from the defense ministry and Heidi Shyu, who co-chaired the US-Israel Operations Technology Working Group (OTWG).

The topics of discussion included artificial intelligence, autonomy and biotechnology. Gold and Shyu both said they look forward to strengthening technology cooperation between the Defense Ministry and the US Defense Department.