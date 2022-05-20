"I will support the coalition as long as it is attentive to the needs of the Arab society," Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi said in an interview with Army radio Friday.

Zoabi sent a letter to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday saying that she no longer saw herself as part of the coalition.

