Joint List expected to call for a vote to dissolve the Knesset

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 20, 2022 14:37

The Joint List is expected to raise a bill this Wednesday to dissolve the Knesset, following the announcement of the retirement of Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi.

"I will raise the Knesset dissolution bill next Wednesday. This evil government must fall," Joint List MK Sami Abou Shahadeh said on Twitter.

US Embassy welcomes plan to name Moscow square 'Defenders of Donbas'
By REUTERS
05/20/2022 02:15 PM
Russian gas flows to Finland to stop on Saturday - Gasum
By REUTERS
05/20/2022 01:20 PM
Kinneret entry prohibited from 19:00 until further notice
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2022 01:15 PM
Russia taking 'countermeasures' to Finland, Sweden joining NATO - report
By REUTERS
05/20/2022 12:58 PM
Smuggling of ammunition from Israel into the West Bank thwarted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2022 10:38 AM
Syrian man stabs wife and a man in Norway domestic dispute - police
By REUTERS
05/20/2022 10:30 AM
Gantz spoke with US counterpart, discussed killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2022 08:37 AM
MK Zoabi will support coalition if needs of Arabs will be tend to
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2022 08:03 AM
US CDC backs COVID boosters for children 5 to 11
By REUTERS
05/20/2022 06:01 AM
Two cases of monkeypox confirmed in Canada
By REUTERS
05/20/2022 04:51 AM
White House says Biden, China’s Xi may talk in coming weeks
By REUTERS
05/20/2022 03:30 AM
Arabs throw stones, raise Palestinian flags in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2022 10:35 PM
First suspected monkeypox case detected in France
By REUTERS
05/19/2022 10:26 PM
Health Ministry instructs medical staff to be on alert for monkeypox
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2022 07:37 PM
US sanctions Lebanese businessman over links to Hezbollah
By REUTERS
05/19/2022 07:08 PM
