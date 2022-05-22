Polish President Andrzej Duda visits Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda visited Ukraine Sunday, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and addressed the Supreme Council of Ukraine, the Polish President said on Twitter

"Thank you for defending Europe against the invasion of Russian imperialism, that the spirit of a free nation is stronger. You showed Ukraine that you are great!," Duda said.

