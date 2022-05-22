Demolition order given to house of Ariel terrorist

A demolition order for the house where the terrorist Yahya Marai lived was signed by the commander of the Central Command on Sunday.

Marai, who lived in the village of Kravat Bnei Hassan, carried out a shooting attack on April 29 at the entrance checkpoint in the city of Ariel, in which the security guard Vyacheslav (Daniel) Golev was killed.

The order was issued after the attainment filed by Marai's family was denied.