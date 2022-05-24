The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Finland and Sweden to send delegations to Ankara - Finland's Haavisto

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 24, 2022 12:33

Finland and Sweden will send delegations to Ankara on Wednesday to try to resolve Turkish opposition to their applications for membership of the NATO military alliance, Finland's foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on Tuesday.

"We are sending our delegations to visit Ankara, actually both Sweden and Finland. This will happen tomorrow so the dialog is continuing," Haavisto said during a panel discussion in Davos.

Gov't to approve new hospital in Beersheba
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2022 12:25 PM
Iran detains city mayor after building collapse kills at least 11
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 11:32 AM
Armed clashes break out between IDF, Palestinians near Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2022 11:10 AM
Poland to order six more Patriot missile batteries, says minister
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 10:45 AM
Slovenia reports first case of monkeypox infection – media
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 10:43 AM
Lebanese bank association rejects government financial plan
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 10:36 AM
Gazprom says gas transit via Ukraine continues, up from Monday
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 10:15 AM
Drone targets Baghdad International Airport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2022 09:32 AM
Two Iranian pilots killed after F7 jet crashes - IRNA
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 09:26 AM
Break the Wave: Five Palestinians arrested by IDF overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2022 07:49 AM
US President Biden: no change to policy of strategic ambiguity on Taiwan
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 07:08 AM
Israeli forces arrest brother of Palestinian Tel Aviv terrorist - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2022 11:03 PM
Turkey's Erdogan says Greek PM Mitsotakis no longer exists for him
By REUTERS
05/23/2022 08:47 PM
England discovers 36 new monkeypox cases, total rises to 56
By REUTERS
05/23/2022 07:27 PM
Rebel MK Zoabi misses Meretz meeting, to only deal with Lapid - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2022 04:02 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by