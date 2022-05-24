Finland and Sweden to send delegations to Ankara - Finland's Haavisto

Finland and Sweden will send delegations to Ankara on Wednesday to try to resolve Turkish opposition to their applications for membership of the NATO military alliance, Finland's foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on Tuesday.

"We are sending our delegations to visit Ankara, actually both Sweden and Finland. This will happen tomorrow so the dialog is continuing," Haavisto said during a panel discussion in Davos.

