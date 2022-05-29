Israeli Border Policeman injured after explosive thrown at him

A Border Police officer was lightly injured after an explosive was thrown at him during an undercover operation in the Daheisheh refugee camp south of Bethlehem, police announced Sunday morning.

The incident took place in an undercover Border Police operation alongside IDF soldiers.

Over the course of this operation, however, a Border Police officer was injured by shrapnel when an explosive was thrown at him. The offer is in light condition and was hospitalized at Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

Riots begin to break out as the officers and soldiers left the camp, which saw explosives, stones and Molotov cocktails thrown at the Israeli forces.