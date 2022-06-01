Closed highway in South to open over Shavuot

A section of a highway in the South that is usually closed due to IDF firing zones in the vicinity will open over Shavuot for Israeli vacationers, the IDF said on Wednesday.

The highway in question is Highway 10, which will be opened between the Bar-Lev lookout point on the Egyptian border near Nitzana and its junction with Highway 12, a stretch of some 130 km.

The highway will be opened between June 3 and June 5, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the IDF said.

Visitors should not enter areas closed of by fences or signage, as the IDF will still be conducting exercises in the area.